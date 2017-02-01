Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron native and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove (pictured) will join pianist Lara Downes for American Again: My Promise Project, a concert this Sunday, Feb. 5, 3 p.m., in the Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
It was a matter of perfect timing: Former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove and her husband just happened to have planned a stop in Akron on their way back from Chicago to Virginia to visit her aging parents the same weekend that pianist Lara Downes would be performing in a concert there as part of a project inspired by Dove’s poetry.
