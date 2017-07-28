Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
South African composer James Wilding, who teaches composition at the University of Akron, has composed the world premiere Homeland Portraits for Escher String Quartet quartet in residence to play for Tuesday Musical Association's 130th anniversary concert Sept. 16. The concert will kick off the organization's 2017-2018 concert season.
