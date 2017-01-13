Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Prague Philharmonia with French conductor Emmanuel Villaume and violin soloist Sarah Chang will perform Tuesday, Jan. 17 at E.J. Thomas Hall, featuring Chang playing Dvorak's Violin Concerto in A minor with the orchestra.
