Peggy Coyle as Velma Von Tussle (left) and Meghan Cordier as Penny Pingleton in the musical Hairspray at Weathervane Playhouse which opens Friday, June 9 running through July 2. (Photo courtesy Weathervane Playhouse)
Sarah Jane Toy as Tracy Turnblad and Brian Hirsch as Link Larkin in the musical Hairspray at Weathervane Playhouse which opens Friday, June 9 running through July 2. (Photo courtesy Weathervane Playhouse)
Sydney Thomas as Motormouth Maybelle in the musical Hairspray at Weathervane Playhouse which opens Friday, June 9 running through July 2. (Photo courtesy Weathervane Playhouse)
