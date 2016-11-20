Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nicki Minaj performs "Side To Side" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Shawn Mendes performs "Mercy" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Hosts Gigi Hadid, left, and Jay Pharoah appear at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Gigi Gorgeous, left, and Bebe Rexha introduce a performance by Shawn Mendes at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Gigi Gorgeous, left, and Bebe Rexha introduce a performance by Shawn Mendes at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Andrew Taggart, left, of The Chainsmokers, and Halsey perform "Closer" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
James Bay performs "Let It Go" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Niall Horan performs "This Town" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Erin Foster, left, and Sara Foster introduce a performance by Niall Horan at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
James Bay performs "Let It Go" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Bruno Mars performs "24K Magic" at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Miss America Savvy Shields, center, and Tyler Hubbard, left, and Brian Kelley, of Florida Georgia Line, present the award for collaboration of the year at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Zayn Malik accepts the award for new artist of the year at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
