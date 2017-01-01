Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Carrie Underwood performs at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Miranda Lambert performs "Tin Man" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Maren Morris performs "I Could Use a Love Song" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jason Aldean performs "Any Ol' Barstool" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the award for vocal duo of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kimberly Schlapman (left) and Karen Fairchild, of Little Big Town, perform "Happy People" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Jason Aldean performs at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Keith Urban (left) and Carrie Underwood perform "The Fighter" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "Speak To A Girl" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
John Osborne (left) and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, perform "It Ain't My Fault" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Luke Bryan performs "Fast" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Yeah Boy" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kellie Pickler (center) presents John Osborne (from left) and T.J. Osborne, from right, of Brothers Osborne, the award for new vocal/duo group of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Joe Walsh (left) and Dierks Bentley perform "Johnny B. Goode" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Luke Bryan (from left) Joe Walsh and Dierks Bentley perform "Johnny B. Goode" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)