Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This April 2004 photo taken near New Market, Va., shows an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly perched on some Creeping phlox, a ground cover. Gardens emphasizing nectar plants that bloom year-around are a good first step toward reversing the dramatic decline in butterfly populations. (Dean Fosdick via AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.