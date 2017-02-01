Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Photo essay "A Park in Winter"
"There is nothing in the world more beautiful than the forest clothed to its very hollows in snow. It is the still ecstasy of nature, wherein every spray, every blade of grass, every spire of reed, every intricacy of twig, is clad with radiance." William Sharp
A hiker follows a snow-covered trail in the Munroe Falls Metro Park on Monday, Jan 26, 2015, in Munroe Falls, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
