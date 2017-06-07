Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The title Lose Your Marbles, for Akron’s new dance-centric fringe festival, is both an homage to Akron’s toy marble-making history and a nod to how many artists must “lose it” a bit — or at least lose themselves in their work — in their quest to create something new.
Bobby Wesner, co-artistic director of Neos Dance Theatre, created the new event, which will run from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Akron, with the help of a $100,000 Akron Knight Arts Challenge grant. The pilot event is a one-day, curated festival that presenter Neos plans to broaden in scope next year over multiple days and venues.
