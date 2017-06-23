Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Painting With A Twist instructor Sammy Coyle. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joel Orellana of Akron (left) gets a pour of wine from Ben Toler of Valley View while working on "Blue Moon Beach" at Painting With A Twist on Tuesday in Fairlawn. In the center is Kaitlin Caesar of Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
During a scheduled break, painters go outside to get loose with a shoe flipping contest at Painting With A Twist on Tuesday in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A sign hangs at the drying station at Painting With A Twist in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Beth Burd of Tiffin, shares a laugh with her friend Denise Soldano while painting "Blue Moon Beach" at Painting With A Twist on Tuesday in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Painters are allowed to bring their own beverage while at Painting With A Twist in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Painting With A Twist instructor Raia Presto (center) works with Kathy Toler of Valley View on her "Blue Moon Beach" canvas painting on Tuesday in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denise Soldano of Medina (left) follows along with instructor Raia Presto in painting "Blue Moon Beach" at Painting With A Twist on Tuesday in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joel Orellana and Kaitlin Caesar of Akron paint on canvas with their glass of wine nearby at Painting With A Twist on Tuesday in Fairlawn. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
