The Happy Hour menu at the Kingfish restaurant. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Top off the evening with a chocolate fudge brownie with hazelnuts, salty caramel ice cream and brandied cherries after Happy Hour at the Kingfish restaurant . Wash it down with Thirsty Dog's Old Leg Humper Porter. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Happy Hour at the Kingfish restaurant in Copley. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Debbie McVicker of Stow shares a laugh with Monica Schneier (left) of Medina at the bar during Happy Hour at the Kingfish restaurant. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Larry and Anita Hecky of Akron enjoy a martini during Happy Hour at the Kingfish restaurant. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Blue Hill Bay mussels in a green curry and Thirsty Dog IPA broth on the Happy Hour menu at the Kingfish restaurant. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
