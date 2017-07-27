Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The "Waffle Waffle Fries" at The Game Grill + Bar at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
"Elevator Bleeding Buckeye" at The Game at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The "Brisket Slider" at The Game Grill + Bar at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Game Grill + Bar offers a patio view of Canal Park. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Richard Haas of Kent (left) and Henry Beazlie of Akron finish ordering lunch from Meredith Dutton (right) at The Game Grill + Bar on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron. "You can't beat the view," said Beazlie regarding the patio view of the field. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Server Meredith Dutton of Hartville walks an order to The Game Grill + Bar kitchen on Wednesday during a RubberDucks game at Canal Park in downtown Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
