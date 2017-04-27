Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ashton Whitty (left) and Hailey Carlson, University of California, Berkeley students, make their feelings known during a press conference held by the Berkeley College Republicans in Sproul Plaza on the Cal campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Wednesday. The event was held to discuss the cancellation of speaker Ann Coulter's appearance on campus. (Dan Honda/East Bay Times via AP)
A protester uses a bullhorn to make her feelings known during a press conference held by the Berkeley College Republicans in Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Wednesday. The event was held to discuss the cancellation of speaker Ann Coulter's appearance on campus. (Dan Honda/East Bay Times via AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.