Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 12 photo Barbra Streisand (right) presents the award for best musical to Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, of "Hamilton," as producer Jeffrey Seller looks on at the Tony Awards in New York. Miranda, who was everywhere in popular culture this year, was named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
In this Oct. 13,photo Columbia University President Lee Bollinger, left, reaches out to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was recognized for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for "Hamilton," during the Pulitzer Prize awards at Columbia University in New York. Miranda, who was everywhere in popular culture this year, was named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
In this July 11 photo Jennifer Lopez (left) and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Miranda, who was everywhere in popular culture this year, was named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
In this July 9 photo, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, gestures during his final performance curtain call in New York. Miranda, who was everywhere in popular culture this year, was named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.