Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A spiderman figure is posed climbing a light over the drawing table of Matt Horak, Art director at EarthQuaker Devices and artist drawing The Punisher for Marvel Comics. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Horak, Art director at EarthQuaker Devices and artist drawing The Punisher for Marvel Comics shows off a panel for an upcoming issue of The Punisher along with a drawing for Octo Skull a comic book produce for EarthQuaker Devices. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Horak, art director at EarthQuaker Devices, and artist on The Punisher for Marvel Comics works on a page for an upcoming Punisher in his office in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Comic figures decorate the office of Matt Horak, Art director at EarthQuaker Devices, who is now drawing The Punisher for Marvel Comics. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Comic figures decorate the office of Matt Horak, Art director at EarthQuaker Devices, who is now drawing The Punisher for Marvel Comics. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Horak, Art director at EarthQuaker Devices and artist drawing The Punisher for Marvel Comics shows off a panel for an upcoming issue of The Punisher along with a drawing for Octo Skull a comic book produced for EarthQuaker Devices. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
EarthQuaker comics Octo Skull in action in issue 1.
The cover of EarthQuaker comics Octo Skull issue 1.
The cover of Marvel's The Punisher issue 009.
The Punisher by artist Matt Horak in Mavel's The Punisher Issue 010.
Modern society fetishizes technology, worships convenience and strives for technological-driven convenience above most everything. If this year’s coveted Rube Goldberg SmartMachine can be made easier and cheaper by robots in foreign lands, or constructed out of lower-quality materials, then doggone it, the average person or business will happily take the cheaper, easier option, thank you very much.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.