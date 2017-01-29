Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kayla Kurtz has finally turned in her apron. The Kent woman had competed on the Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America for five weeks. But Sunday night her deviled eggs were not quite devilish enough, and she got booted by mentor-chef Anne Burrell.
