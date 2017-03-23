Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron native Lola Albright, the former West High School student and WAKR receptionist who grew up to be a glamorous star in Hollywood, died Thursday morning in Toluca Lake, Calif. She was 92. | Akron Beacon Journal file photo
