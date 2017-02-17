Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An audience of about fifty people watch a film by Peter Hutton during the Rubicon Cinema's presentation of obscure art films at the Blue Sky Studio in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mark Hughes prepares the projector to run the second movie during the Rubicon Cinema's presentation of obscure art films at the Blue Sky Studio in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tim Peyton presents one of the film's during Rubicon Cinema's presentation of obscure art films at the Blue Sky Studio in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Blue Sky, the owner of Blue Sky Studio talks about Rubicon Cinema's presentation of obscure art films his studio Jan. 28 in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jipper, belonging to Blue Sky Studio owners Joe Blue Sky and his wife Donna Webb rest on his bed between films during the Rubicon Cinema's presentation of obscure art films at the Blue Sky Studio in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A small crowd gathers to watch Rubicon Cinema's presentation of obscure art films at the Blue Sky Studio in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
