FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, actress Angelina Jolie gives a press conference in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. Jolie gave a lecture at the London School of Economics on March 15, 2017, as a preview of a course she'll be teaching at the prestigious school in the fall. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
