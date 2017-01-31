Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Ben Affleck arrives at the world premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Affleck is no longer directing the Batman standalone movie for Warner Bros. In a statement Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, Affleck said it "has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require" and that he and the studio are looking for a new director. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
