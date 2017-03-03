Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Burn the Ships is a year in the life of the Akron Racers.
The Akron Racers' Ashley Thomas signs autographs in the film Burn the Ships. The documentary will screen in Akron on March 31 as part of the 41st Cleveland International Film Festival. (Photo courtesy Burn the Ships)
