Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this July 20, 2012 file photo, Darlene Cates, poses for picture at her home in Forney, Texas. Cates, who played the housebound mother in the 1993 film "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," died at home in her sleep on Sunday morning, March 26, 2017. (Michael Ainsworth/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.