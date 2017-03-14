Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Dave Franco, left, and Alison Brie attend a premiere of a movie at Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles. Franco's publicist has confirmed a People magazine report that the pair had wed. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.