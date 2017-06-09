Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
NORRISTOWN, Pa.: Bill Cosby says he apologized to the family of the woman he is accused of drugging and assaulting because he was afraid her mother thought he was “a dirty old man,” according to testimony read to the jury Friday at the comedian’s trial.
