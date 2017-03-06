Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Emma Watson arrives at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Watson told The Associated Press on March 4, 2017, that critics who claimed her recent photoshoot for Vanity Fair betrayed her feminist ideals have "a fundamental and complete misunderstanding of what feminism is." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.