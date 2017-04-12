Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017 file photo, Jude Law attends the "The Young Pope" panel at the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Law will play young Albus Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts installment. Warner Bros. announced the casting Tuesday, April 12. The iconic wizard was played by two actors in the Harry Potter films, beginning with Richard Harris. After his death in 2002, Michael Gambon played inherited the role. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
