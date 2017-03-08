Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Triple Academy Award� winner Peter Jackson follows his triumphant The Lord of the Rings trilogy with the dramatic adventure King Kong. Ann Darrow, played by Naomi Watts, shares a quiet moment at sunrise with Kong atop the Empire State Building, whose heights he has scaled in his flight from the streets of New York City in this 2005 release. (Photo courtesy Weta Digital Ltd./Universal Studios)
Jessica Lang as Dawn screams in disbelief after King Kong falls to his death from the top of the World Trade Center in New York in Dino De Laurentiis production of King Kong release by Paramount Pictures in 1976. (Paramount Pictures)
Jessica Lang as Dawn covers herself with her tattered gown in this 1976 Paramount Pictures release of King Kong. (Paramount Pictures)
Fay Wray stars in King Kong the 1933 original classic. (RKO Pictures)
An undated file picture of Fay Wray, best-remembered as the beautiful woman held by the giant gorilla in King Kong, the 1933 classic film. (AP File Photo/HO)
