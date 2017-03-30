Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Matthew McConaughey (third from left) takes a break from filming to pose with some Lorain County Sheriff's deputies outside the Grafton Correctional Institution. The actor is in Northeast Ohio shooting the crime drama White Boy Rick. (Courtesy of the Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.