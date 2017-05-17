Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In space, no one can hear you scream. Alien: Covenant is a pulse-pounding new adventure that pushes the boundaries of R-rated terror starring Katherine Waterston as Daniels. (Photo courtesy Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox )
In space, no one can hear you scream. Alien: Covenant is a pulse-pounding new adventure that pushes the boundaries of R-rated terror.
(Photo courtesy Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox )
In space, no one can hear you scream. Alien: Covenant is a pulse-pounding new adventure that pushes the boundaries of R-rated terror.
(Photo courtesy Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox )
In space, no one can hear you scream. Alien: Covenant is a pulse-pounding new adventure that pushes the boundaries of R-rated terror.
(Photo courtesy Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox )
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.