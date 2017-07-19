Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Regular listeners of 91.3 The Summit know that Bill Hall, veteran radio man and one of the anchor voices of the station for the past 15 years, did not have his contract renewed. Which is a passively polite way of saying your services are no longer needed at this establishment or, more succinctly, you are now fired.
