Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 1999 file photo, Gray Gustafson Reisfield (left) and Bishop Caroline Krook stand next to the tombstone of Greta Garbo after the memorial service at the Woodland Cemetery in Stockholm, Sweden. Reisfield, the sole heiress to her aunt Greta Garbo's estate and a woman who was a long-time companion to the late Swedish-born actress, has died, a family member said Monday. (Tobias Rostlund/TT via AP, File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.