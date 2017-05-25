Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sarah Hyland attends the 2nd Annual InStyle Awards, Oct. 24, 2016 at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. Hyland posted on social media Wednesday that her skinny appearance lately is due to a medical condition. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
In this 1962 file photo, President John F. Kennedy and his daughter, Caroline, sail off Hyannis Port, Mass. Caroline Kennedy said in a video released by the JFK Library on Thursday that she thought about her father and "missed him every day of my life. The 100th anniversary of JFK's birth is Monday. (AP Photo)
From the left actors Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, and Adam Sandler pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Actors Dustin Hoffman, left, and Adam Sandler pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Actress Nicole Kidman poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Actresses Elle Fanning (from left) Nicole Kidman, director Sofia Copolla and actress Kirsten Dunst pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Beguiled at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Working in the visual art field often means you are the type of person who follows your passion. You have found a profession and a medium that speaks to your soul and you feel the drive to work, make, curate, teach or all of the above, and that love spills out into all aspects of your life.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.