Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - This is a May 1968 file photo of British actor Roger Moore of "The Saint" and James Bond fame. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer � (AP Photo/ File)
File - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 1996 file photo, three of the actors who played James Bond, Timothy Dalton left, Roger Moore, center, and Pierce Brosnan, at a London cinema to celebrate the life of Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli, the American film producer behind seventeen Bond movies. In total, six actors have portrayed Bond officially. The upcoming "Spectre" with Daniel Craig as 007 is the 24th in the series. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
FILE - This is a July 8, 1968 file photo of British actor Roger Moore as he poses with Spain's most prized award, the Don Quixote Award, which was presented to him at the Spanish Embassy in London, The award, an equivalent to Hollywood's Oscar, was awarded to him for his role in the British series "The Saint," one of the most popular shows on Spanish TV. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer �(AP Photo/ File)
FILE - British actor Roger Moore, playing the title role of secret service agent 007, James Bond, is shown on location in England in 1972. Moore, played Bond in seven films, more than any other actor. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer (AP Photo, File)
FILE - This is a April 22, 1996 file photo of veteran British actor Roger Moore, poses for a portrait, in the Studio City section of Los Angeles. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer �(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/ File)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.