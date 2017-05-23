Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - This is a April 22, 1996 file photo of veteran British actor Roger Moore, poses for a portrait, in the Studio City section of Los Angeles. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer �(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/ File)
British actor Roger Moore, poses for a portrait, April 22, 1996 in the Studio City section of Los Angeles. Moore's family said Tuesday that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer �(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
British actor Roger Moore, playing the title role of secret service agent 007, James Bond, is shown on location in England in 1972. Moore, played Bond in seven films, more than any other actor. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer (AP Photo)
