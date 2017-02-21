Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this undated image provided by Lucasfilm, cast members and co-directors of the Han Solo "Star Wars" spin-off pose for a photo, from bottom left, co-director Christopher Miller, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, co-director Phil Lord and Donald Glover. The Walt Disney Co. announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, that shooting began at London's Pinewood Studios on Monday. (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP)
