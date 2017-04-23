Published: April 23, 2017 - 05:58 PM | Updated: April 24, 2017 - 03:20 PM
Our Summer Movie Madness Tournament is hurtling into the Sweet 16.
In a big upset in the Heroes bracket, a fedora and a whip ousted a high-tech helmet and a flying suit as No. 6 seed Indiana Jones toppled No. 3 seed Iron Man.
Meanwhile in the Comedies/Dramas bracket, a real stunner: A No. 7 seed beating a No. 2. Risky Business, the Tom Cruise star-making comedy-drama from 1983 did a tighty-whitie dance all over Bridesmaids, the summer smash from 2011.
Cruise was not as lucky, however, when his aeronautic blockbuster Top Gun was grounded by the stream-crossers of Ghostbusters. The Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump pulverized Beverly Hills Cop 2, 85 percent to 15 percent.
Bridesmaids was the only No. 2 seed to fall, as Jaws, Spider-Man and Toy Story 3 all advanced. The No. 1 seeds remain intact: Star Wars, Batman, Shrek and Animal House.
Cast your vote below in the next round to help choose the greatest summer blockbuster of all time. Voting in the round of 16 closes at noon Tuesday. Don’t forget to click here and enter the drawing for movie passes after you vote.
Heroes
Animated
Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Adventure
Comedies and Dramas
