Published: April 19, 2017 - 07:07 PM | Updated: April 19, 2017 - 10:05 PM
What is the greatest summer movie blockbuster of all time?
Star Wars? Spider-Man? Shrek?
As Hollywood’s summer movie season approaches with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 on May 5, the Beacon Journal is pitting 32 summer smashes against each other for the next two weeks. (Note: We came up with the bracket based on the highest-grossing films relased during the summer blockbuster season.)
You get to decide who should reign supreme.
Can the shark in Jaws chomp Darth Vader down to size? Will Harry Potter’s wand trump Indiana Jones’ whip? And who is the ultimate bracket-busting superhero: Batman or Iron Man?
Scroll down to make your first-round selections now. Remember to check back with ohio.com/entertainment to vote in upcoming rounds. You can also click here to enter a drawing to win movie passes to see a summer blockbuster of your choice.
The full bracket is above, and will also be published this Sunday in Sunday Life. First round voting starts today and runs through Sunday. We'll announce which films made it to the round of 16 on Monday.
The winning film will be announced in Enjoy! on May 4, as part of our Summer Movie Preview.
HEROES
ANIMATED
SCI-FI/FANTASY/ADVENTURE
COMEDIES AND DRAMAS
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.