FILE - This is a Thursday, Dec. 15, 2011, file photo of Woody Harrelson as he smiles as he announces nominations for the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Woody Harrelson is trying to do something that's never been done before, although he's starting to realize why that is. In London in the early hours of Friday Jan. 20, 2017 he's shooting a full length film, called "Lost In London LIVE," which will be broadcast as it happens in over 550 US cinemas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/ File)
