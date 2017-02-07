Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama prepares to kitesurf during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP)
In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama, jokes with Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP)
In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama kitesurfs during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP)
