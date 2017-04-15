Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this image released by CBS, contestants (from left) Jeff Varner, Sarah Lacina, Zeke Smith and Debbie Wanner appear at the Tribal Council portion of the competition series "Survivor: Game Changers." "Survivor" contestant Varner who outed fellow competitor Smith as transgender on the Wednesday night episode of the reality competition has been fired from his real estate job. (Jeffrey Neira/CBS via AP)
This undated photo provided by Lynn James shows Clifton James. The actor, best known for his portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films but who was most proud of his work on the stage, died Saturday. He was 96. (Lynn James via AP)
Andy Karl attends the 30th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at the NYU Skirball Center, May 10, 2015 in New York. Producers of the Broadway musical "Groundhog Day" say it will open as planned, but injured star Karl's status is unclear. Karl hurt himself during a preview performance Friday forcing the cancellation of Saturday's matinee. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Empathy is defined as the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. One vital thing the arts can do is to provide a resource in which people can explore feelings and emotions around different subjects, be they difficult or mundane. Certainly art can explore topics and go places to share feelings, stories and messages in ways that provide an avenue to better understanding.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.