Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Britain's Prince Harry listens to a seminar for members of staff during a visit to the Mix, Dec. 19, 2016 in London. Mix is a charity that offers support to young people under the age of 25. Prince Harry has broken with royal tradition of maintaining silence about mental health issues by speaking candidly of problems following the death of his mother Princess Diana. The 32-year-old prince told The Daily Telegraph in an interview published Monday that he needed counseling and nearly suffered breakdowns in the two decades after his mother died in a 1997 car crash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards, June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles. Amid reports of a split, Janet Jackson's husband Wissam Al Mana wrote a heartfelt letter to the superstar on his website. The pair recently became parents to a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana. A rep for Jackson did not confirm that they have split, but a message on his website professes his love for her, calling her the most beautiful person in the world. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
In this Sept. 24, 2014 photo, reporters gather around Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino as he leaves the MLK Jr. Federal Courthouse in Newark, N.J., after a court appearance. Michael Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino are set to appear in court to face additional tax fraud charges are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in federal court in Newark. They previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.