Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this combination photo, former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh (left) appears at a news conference in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Monday, April 3, 2017, and Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly appears on the set of his show, "The O'Reilly Factor" on Oct. 1, 2015 in New York. Walsh says she lost a segment on "The O'Reilly Factor" after she refused to go to O'Reilly's bedroom following a 2013 dinner in Los Angeles. She's seeking an investigation by New York City's Commission on Human Rights. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney (left) and Richard Drew)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.