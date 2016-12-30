Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and her daughter Billie Catherine Lourd arrive at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Fisher, a daughter of Hollywood royalty who gained pop-culture fame as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" and turned her struggles with addiction and mental illness into wickedly funny books, a hit film and a one-woman stage show, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE- In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher. She was 84. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File)
FILE- In this Aug. 15, 1986 file photo, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor smiles in Los Angeles. Gabor was remembered at a funeral mass Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at a picturesque Beverly Hills Church not only for her fame, but also what a pastor called her lesser-known compassionate side. The Hungarian-American actress died Dec. 18, 2016, from a heart attack at age 99. (AP Photo/File)
Prince Frederic Von Anhalt attends Zsa Zsa Gabor's "Celebration of Life" memorial service at the Good Shepherd Church on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Zsa Zsa Gabor died at the age of 99 on Dec. 18, 2016. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo, filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, left, and singer Sia attend a party after the premiere of "The One I Love," in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show Sia filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Lang, on Dec. 20, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)
