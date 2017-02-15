Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 22, 2016 photo, Justin Bieber performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas man who says Bieber assaulted him in Cleveland eight months ago has filed a police report about the fracas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
In this Sept. 16, 2015 photo, Howard Stern attends the "America's Got Talent" finale post-show red carpet in New York. (Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.