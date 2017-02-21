Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam, June 7, 2015 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. A judge Friday ordered Brown to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, after she accused him of repeatedly threatening her. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
In this May 19, 2015, file photo, Hoda Kotb accepts the award for outstanding host, news/non-fiction for the "Today" show at the 40th Anniversary Gracies Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kotb announced on Tuesday that she adopted a baby girl. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, actress Lindsay Lohan performs a scene from the play, "Speed the Plow," during a photocall at the Playhouse Theatre in central London. (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Milo Yiannopoulos listens during a news conference in New York, Tuesday. Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Karrueche Tran arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A judge Friday ordered R&B singer Chris Brown to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, Tran, after she accused him of repeatedly threatening her. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.