Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Feb. 12 photo, Rihanna arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Harvard University will present the singer with the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on Feb. 28 during a ceremony on campus in Cambridge, Mass. (ordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.