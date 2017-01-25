Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at the Staples Center, Dec. 2, 2016 in Los Angeles. Mars will bring his upbeat, funky swag to the Grammys stage. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the singer-songwriter-producer will perform at the Feb. 12, 2017, show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
In this Feb. 11, 2009 photograph, artist Christo (right) and his partner, Jeanne-Claude, are shown during a press conference for their exhibition "Over the River, A Work in Progress" at the Fondation de lHermitage in Lausanne, Switzerland. The artists' then-current artwork in progress was called, "Over The River," which proposed the horizontal suspension of fabric panels in separate segments along a stretch above the Arkansas River in southern Colorado. On Wednesday Christo announced that he has abandoned his plans for the display over the Arkansas River. (Keystone/Dominic Favre via AP)
This Oct. 19, 2016 photo shows Jill Scott at the 2016 CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. Scott is following the footsteps of her idol Maya Angelou: The Grammy-winning singer is creating her own Hallmark Mahogany greeting card line. (Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)
Caution: Seeing this film will make you want to go out and get a puppy. Immediately. Such action could lead to ruined flooring and furniture, sleep-deprivation, domestic disputes and pricey vet bills. Also: A tremendous amount of happiness.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.