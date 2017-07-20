Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the BET Awards, June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Smith told SiriusXM radio in an interview Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that she was a drug dealer when she first met Tupac Shakur in high school in Baltimore in the late 1980s. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Musician and actor Common visits the Renaissance School of the Arts as Ambassador for AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores on Thursday in New York. Common will be fulfilling all the wish lists that teachers and faculty put together for the school's needs for the upcoming year. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Ryan Seacrest arrives at Wango Tango at StubHub Center, May 13 in Carson, Calif. Seacrest will be back hosting American Idol when it returns for a first season on ABC. Kelly Ripa made the announcement Thursday on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which she has co-hosted with Seacrest since he joined her in May. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The Highland Square neighborhood is changing. The hip-and-happening host of the annual PorchRokr music festival and the Highland Square Festival has become a bit of a destination spot for folks who like to eat, drink and hang out in one of the many bars in the neighborhood.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.