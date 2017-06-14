Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda smiles as she and her daredevil husband Nik Wallenda describe Erendira's plans to perform an acrobatic routine while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls, at a news conference Wednesday at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The stunt is planned for Thursday, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Wednesday in Norristown, Pa.. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
There’s a new arts and culture event in Akron — 3rd Thursday — and it debuts today with Blossom and Bloom. 3rd Thursday will introduce visitors to events and activities that establish downtown Akron as an arts and culture destination.
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.