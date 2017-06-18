Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 12 at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. Several outlets have published reports that Beyonce has given birth to twins with no official confirmation and even Beyonce's father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday. But there has been no word from superstars Beyonce and Jay Z themselves. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.